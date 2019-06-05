Apple gives owners of older iPhones four great reasons not to upgrade to iPhone 11

Antonio Villas-Boas for Business Insider:

Apple announced on Monday its upcoming version of the iPhone operating system — iOS 13 — that the company said will bring some key improvements to iPhone performance, at least those that will support iOS 13.

With iOS 13, Apple claims your iPhone will launch apps faster, the amount of storage apps use up will be reduced, and Face ID will become faster, too.

Apple’s Craig Federighi didn’t specify which iPhone models will experience these performance upgrades. But since the upgrades are coming to iOS 13, it’s likely that all iPhones that support iOS 13 will reap the benefits of Apple’s work over the last year.

1. 30% faster Face ID unlocking

2. 50% smaller app downloads, which also leads to faster app downloads

3. 60% smaller app updates

4. Apps that launch twice as fast