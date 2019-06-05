Apple gives owners of older iPhones four great reasons not to upgrade to iPhone 11

Antonio Villas-Boas for Business Insider:
Apple announced on Monday its upcoming version of the iPhone operating system — iOS 13 — that the company said will bring some key improvements to iPhone performance, at least those that will support iOS 13.
With iOS 13, Apple claims your iPhone will launch apps faster, the amount of storage apps use up will be reduced, and Face ID will become faster, too.
Apple’s Craig Federighi didn’t specify which iPhone models will experience these performance upgrades. But since the upgrades are coming to iOS 13, it’s likely that all iPhones that support iOS 13 will reap the benefits of Apple’s work over the last year.
1. 30% faster Face ID unlocking
2. 50% smaller app downloads, which also leads to faster app downloads
3. 60% smaller app updates
4. Apps that launch twice as fast
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, but then you won’t have iPhone Triceratops, with its three main cameras, and all of the wonderful new tricks only its will be able to perform!
I’m waiting for the notchless iPhone 12.
Sadly, I need a larger screen (eyes) and my battery in the 6s and 7 are hosed. Not worth the money to fix, IMO, and about time I got with the program and finally update. These are good car companions or sitting on the stereo for music, etc.
I figure a new phone every ~3 years isn’t too ridiculous.
After all of the hassle that Apple received over “battery gate” in response to Apple’s attempts to keep older iPhones with aging batteries usable, it would be nice to see a little love tossed Apple’s way for once again enhancing the capabilities of devices that it has already sold. The iPhone was released in 2014, for instance.
No other company of which I am aware matches Apple in improving the utility and usable lifetime of its installed base of products.
True; they don’t get nearly enough credit for that. My 2012 MacBook Pro still runs great on the current macOS and it looks like I’ll be able to upgrade it to Catalina as well. (A new SSD and maxed-out RAM helped.)