Apple axes Dashboard in macOS Catalina beta

Praveen Nagaraj for Appleosophy:

Apple announced macOS Catalina [on Monday] at WWDC 2019, and released the first developer beta. After extensively going through the beta, we believe that cacOS Catalina does not support the dashboard anymore.

In macOS Catalina, we used Terminal to attempt to force the dashboard to disable and enable. Usually, this should have brought back an inactive dashboard. However, this wasn’t the case. The dashboard is still missing, and did not return after this forced reboot.

Another key giveaway is the absence of the Dashboard application in the Applications [folder]. It is marked with a question mark, the same way as iTunes is.