Apple axes Dashboard in macOS Catalina beta

Praveen Nagaraj for Appleosophy:
Apple announced macOS Catalina [on Monday] at WWDC 2019, and released the first developer beta. After extensively going through the beta, we believe that cacOS Catalina does not support the dashboard anymore.
In macOS Catalina, we used Terminal to attempt to force the dashboard to disable and enable. Usually, this should have brought back an inactive dashboard. However, this wasn’t the case. The dashboard is still missing, and did not return after this forced reboot.
Another key giveaway is the absence of the Dashboard application in the Applications [folder]. It is marked with a question mark, the same way as iTunes is.
MacDailyNews Take: “The Mac still has Dashboard?” we imagine many people asking. That’s how popular it was.
Dashboard was disabled by default in macOS 10.10 Yosemite. In macOS 10.14 Mojave, Dashboard is still disabled unless you enable via Mission Control or add it to the Dock fromt he Application folder.
Buh-bye, ol’ MacDailyNews Widget. R.I.P.
Damn… as one who used it all the time to check the weather in different areas of the world… Will there be an alternative?