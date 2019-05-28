“Temporarily using an iPhone 8 has provided a new perspective on the iPhone X series – and really underlined just how far Apple’s iPhone design process has come,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “So, in a couple of days of use, which of the differences has really stood out?”

“I’ll start with one difference that really hasn’t: OLED versus LCD displays. To be honest, I think this has been massively overblown. Apple’s LCD screens have always been excellent, and the iPhone 8 one is no exception,” Lovejoy writes. “There hasn’t been a single moment when I’ve looked at the iPhone 8 screen and missed the iPhone X one – or even noticed any difference at all.”

“However, there is one iPhone X feature I miss massively – and that’s Face ID. To me, the difference is night-and-day. Somewhat for unlocking the phone. Swiping up on the iPhone X can be done very casually, and Face ID unlocks instantly; having to position a thumb on the Touch ID button feels clunkier in comparison. But much more for apps. I use Face ID with my banking apps, for example, and on the iPhone X I just open the app, briefly see the Face ID unlock confirmation and I’m in. It’s absolutely seamless, and the feeling is as if there’s no security step at all,” Lovejoy writes. “There’s also the Home button. I’m really used to just swiping up with my thumb to return to the Home screen, or to force-quit an app, and using the Home button to do it again feels clunky.”

