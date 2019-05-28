“Officially, the release notes describe the 1.0.6 update as “stability improvements and bug fixes” but it also finally takes advantage of the larger screen real estate of the latest iPhones,” O’Hara reports. “Prior to 1.0.6, Music Memos still was cropped by black bars along the upper and lower bounds instead of filling the entirety of the screens found on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.”
O’Hara reports, “No other changes are notable within the app.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, BLTN!
Related articles:
With new Music Memos app, Apple just made it easy for anyone with an iPhone to sound like a rockstar – January 20, 2016
Apple releases new music apps that transform iOS devices into handheld studios for songwriters and beatmakers – January 20, 2016