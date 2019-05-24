“On Monday, Microsoft announced that it officially released a test version of Microsoft Edge for the Mac. It’s a remarkably, surprisingly solid app even in this pre-launch edition,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Even that we already know that its missing a couple of key features, still you can get a feel for whether Microsoft Edge is worth replacing Safari as your main browser.”

“The company didn’t set out to make a Mac browser, it set out to convert its existing PC Edge into using Google’s Chromium system. That gets it a solid base that happens to also give it a Mac version,” Gallagher writes. “And it’s what makes the Mac version of Microsoft Edge look very like the Mac version of Chrome. If you were thinking of moving from Safari and didn’t want to risk a pre-beta developer version of Microsoft Edge, you could download Chrome and you would get pretty much the same feel.”

“Those of us who happen to prefer Safari to, for instance, Chrome, already know that we aren’t really that likely to make the move to Edge, either,” Gallagher writes. “It’s good that we have the option, though we have to be aware that it’s practically an accident of birth that means we get a Mac version of Edge only because there’s a Mac version of Google’s Chromium system.”

