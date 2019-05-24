“Apple thinks it has come up with a way for advertisers to track how well their ads are doing without (gasp) compromising user privacy,” John E Dunn writes for Sophos. “It sounds like a tall order but according to John Wilander, WebKit engineer and architect of Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP), a technology called Privacy Preserving Ad Click Attribution has been added as an experimental feature to Preview 82+ of the Safari browser.”

“According to Wilander, the problem isn’t advertising per se, but the sense that web surveillance has become about not merely understanding what users do but who they are,” Dunn writes. “Apple’s solution is a compromise – allow websites and advertisers to see that a user responded to an ad but not who that user is.”

“Instead of advertisers recording this data in the form of tracking pixels and cookies, a mechanism in Safari’s WebKit engine would do that for them instead,” Dunn writes. “And unlike today’s web, no “opaque third-parties” should see ad attribution data, only the websites visited by the user who generated the click-through.”

