“A few reports earlier this year said that Apple is developing a 16-inch MacBook Pro design that might be introduced in a couple of years,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “An insider accurate with his previous Apple prediction also said at the time that Apple was working on new iPad models as well, hardly a surprising revelation considering that Apple launches new tablets every year. A new report from Korea now says that Samsung has been in talks with Apple about supplying OLED screens for both these products.”

“According to The Elec, Samsung might supply OLED screens for both a future 16-inch MacBook Pro computer as well as future 11-inch iPad Pro models,” Smith writes. “it’s likely that a 16-inch OLED MacBook Pro would likely be about the same size as the current 15.6-inch model, so we’re likely looking at an updated all-screen design.”

Read more in the full article here.