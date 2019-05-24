“The Sims 4, the latest game in the popular Sims series, is completely free to download right now for Windows PC and Mac,” The Apple Post reports. “The Sims publisher, EA, is giving away the standard version of the game until May 28th, through the EA Origin launcher.”

The Apple Post reports, “There is no catch; all you need to do is download the game through Origin before the end of the promotion and the game is yours to keep, saving you $40!”

“Be quick!” The Apple Post reports. “The game is only available for free until 10 a.m. PST on May 28.”

More info about how to download your free copy of The Sims 4 in the full article here.