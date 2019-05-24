“Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is still more than a week away, and as usual the internet is rife with posts predicting what we’ll see—or what people would like to see (including this one) — during the next big Apple keynote,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld.

“But even with a two-hour song and dance, Apple can’t show off everything that it’s working on,” Moren writes. “Not only because there’s simply not time, but also because not everything the company’s actively developing is ready for prime time.”

“Some things just won’t make the cut, inevitably spawning a deluge of posts about “I can’t believe Apple didn’t show off [X]” or “No [Y]? Lame!” or the ever-popular ‘Apple is doooooomed,'” Moren writes. “Let’s nip some of those in the bud by running down a quick list of things that Apple probably won’t devote stage time to in San Jose.”

