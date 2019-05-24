“There’s no such thing as a surprise anymore in the smartphone industry,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “There are simply too many hands in the pie and too much hype surrounding big smartphone launches.”

“As a result, there’s no way that all the people involved with building flagship smartphones can keep things secret,” Epstein writes. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Epstein writes. “In 2019, we’re going to get new iPhone 11 models with the same general design as the iPhone XS from last year and the iPhone X from back in 2017. A new video published recently by a YouTube channel called Techy Paradise does a good job of mocking up the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max design.”

