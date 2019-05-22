“Qualcomm Inc unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to impose excessive licensing fees, a U.S. judged ruled, sending the company’s shares down 13 percent in pre-market trade,” Reuters reports.

“‘Qualcomm’s licensing practices have strangled competition in the CDMA and the premium LTE modem chip markets for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs, and end consumers in the process,’ U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh wrote in a ruling on Tuesday,” Reuters reports. “Koh sided with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which in 2017 filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm, accusing the company of using ‘anticompetitive’ tactics to maintain its monopoly on a key semiconductor used in mobile phones.”

“The FTC complaint also accused Qualcomm of refusing to license some standard essential patents to rival chipmakers, and of entering into an exclusive deal with Apple Inc.,” Reuters reports. “Qualcomm’s licensing practices have been the subject of government investigations in the U.S. since at least 2014 and in Asia and Europe since at least 2009, according to the court filing.”

“Even though some of the remedies requested by the FTC were found too vague, the FTC has practically prevailed on all counts. This is a resounding victory for the U.S. competition enforcement agency over Qualcomm.,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents.

“This is a resounding victory for the FTC,” Mueller writes. “With such a rich and powerful body of evidence, it’s going to be hard for Qualcomm to persuade the appeals court (the Ninth Circuit) that the facts are favorable to its defenses.”

