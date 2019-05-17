“After installing a firmware update, Apple-compatible Samsung TV sets will have an Apple TV app, which is going to be unique to Samsung TVs for the foreseeable future,” Clover writes. “Other TV sets are gaining Apple features like AirPlay 2, but it’s only Samsung that has a TV app option for now.”
“In our testing, the Apple TV [app] and AirPlay 2 features on the Samsung TV set worked flawlessly, and were much like using an Apple TV set-top box,” Clover writes. “The experience was similar enough that it’s easy to forget you’re interacting with a Samsung Smart TV rather than an Apple TV box.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Come on, Sony!
We’ll stick with Sony TVs, thanks, for reasons of quality and a far lower amount of thievery from Apple.
Apple’s list of AirPlay 2–Enabled TVs is here.
