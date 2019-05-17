“When iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 launched earlier this week with the updated TV app that Apple first teased at its March event, Samsung also rolled out support for both AirPlay 2 and the new TV app, making it the first third-party company to launch these features,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.

“After installing a firmware update, Apple-compatible Samsung TV sets will have an Apple TV app, which is going to be unique to Samsung TVs for the foreseeable future,” Clover writes. “Other TV sets are gaining Apple features like AirPlay 2, but it’s only Samsung that has a TV app option for now.”

“In our testing, the Apple TV [app] and AirPlay 2 features on the Samsung TV set worked flawlessly, and were much like using an Apple TV set-top box,” Clover writes. “The experience was similar enough that it’s easy to forget you’re interacting with a Samsung Smart TV rather than an Apple TV box.”

