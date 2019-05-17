“AutoMile for macOS (10.10 or later) is a handy tool for tracking your auto mileage,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “It’s built for quick data entry using drag ‘n drop and conveniently supports keyboard shortcuts.”

“With the app, you simply record where you go, and it does the rest. AutoMile looks up the distance traveled between stops and keeping a running total of the miles you’ve traveled,” Sellers writes. “You can also do your recording whenever you like — for instance, at the end of the day or the end of the week.”

“You can even go back and record mileage for past days, months, even years,” Sellers writes. “You can choose from alternative routes for each trip, and print reports as needed.”

