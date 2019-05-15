“A smarter watch band will play a crucial role in Apple Watch’s future as a personal technology device as they begin to incorporate technology and gain additional importance for wearable computing,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“We haven’t seen any yet, but I do think they’re coming,” Sellers writes. “[An] Apple patent (number 20160094259) describes a wearable device that’s coupled to a band including multiple modular functional band links that are each electrically and mechanically connected to one or more other of the band links and/or the wearable device and include one or more electronic components. In various implementations, the wearable device (the Apple Watch) may receive identifiers from each of the band links, determine functionality available using the identifiers, and communicate with the band links to utilize the determine functionality.”

“Last year BGR said that Apple plans to introduce interchangeable “smart watch bands” that add various functionality to the smartwatch without added complexity, and without increasing the price of the watch itself. This could also mean that the glucose monitoring feature will be implemented as part of a smart band, rather than being built into the watch hardware,” Sellers writes. “BGR also said that a camera band that adds a camera to the watch is another possibility, or a band that contains a battery to extend battery life.”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.