“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple titled ‘Wrist Worn Accelerometer for Pulse Transmit Time (PTT) Measurements of Blood Pressure’ that relates to the Apple Watch being used to measure blood pressure in a very sophisticated manner,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“In describing their invention, Apple notes in their patent filing that ‘Wrist-worn devices and related methods measure a pulse transit time non-invasively and calculate a blood pressure value using the pulse transit time. A wrist-worn device includes an accelerometer, a photo-plethysmogram (PPG) or a pulse pressure sensor, and a controller. The PPG or the pulse pressure sensor coupled to the wrist-worn device for detecting an arrival of a blood pressure pulse at the user’s wrist. The controller is configured to process output signals from the accelerometer to detect when the blood pressure pulse is propagated from the left ventricle of the user’s heart, process a signal from the PPG or the pulse pressure sensor to detect when the blood pressure pulse arrives at the wrist, calculate a pulse transit time (PTT) for propagation of the blood pressure pulse from the left ventricle to the wrist, and generate one or more blood pressure values for the user based on the PTT,'” Purcher reports.

Purcher reports, “Towards the end of the patent filing Apple notes that ‘It will be appreciated that personal information data may be utilized in a number of ways to provide benefits to a user of a device. For example, personal information such as health or biometric data may be utilized for convenient authentication and/or access to the device without the need of a user having to enter a password.'”

