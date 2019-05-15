“Now, mobile banking service Monese has revealed that Apple Pay is also coming soon to its cardholders in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia,” Rossignol reports. “Many of these countries are located in Eastern Europe.”
We will soon bring #ApplePay – an easy, secure and private way to pay – to customers in:
🇧🇬 Bulgaria
🇭🇷 Croatia
🇨🇾 Cyprus
🇪🇪 Estonia
🇬🇷 Greece
🇱🇹 Lithuania
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
🇱🇻 Latvia
🇲🇹 Malta
🇵🇹 Portugal
🇷🇴 Romania
🇸🇰 Slovakia
🇸🇮 Slovenia pic.twitter.com/QFleLbs0Jl
— Monese (@monese) May 15, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple’s secure Apple Pay spreads around the globe! Woe to the retailers who do not support the world’s fastest-growing contactless payment system!
