“Apple Pay has been gradually expanding across Europe and the Middle East, launching in Poland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Iceland over the last year,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Now, mobile banking service Monese has revealed that Apple Pay is also coming soon to its cardholders in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia,” Rossignol reports. “Many of these countries are located in Eastern Europe.”

MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple’s secure Apple Pay spreads around the globe! Woe to the retailers who do not support the world’s fastest-growing contactless payment system!

