“How sophisticated? How does displaying the Apple logo, address and correct support telephone number grab you? ” Winder reports. “The scammers employ caller-ID spoofing techniques so as to impersonate the real telephone number of the service they claim to be representing. Most commonly as far as this particular threat is concerned that will be Apple support, although I have been told by those on the receiving end of such calls that AppleCare and Apple customer service have also been used in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim.”
“Apple will never ask you for your Apple ID password, iCloud credentials or verification codes in order to provide you with support. Simple as. Never,” Winder reports. “And talking of verification codes, Apple also advises iPhone users to activate two-factor authentication as an additional layer of security to protect your account.”
MacDailyNews Note: For more information, read Apple’s “Avoid phishing emails, fake ‘virus’ alerts, phony support calls, and other scams” article here.