“If Apple wants to prove to doubters that there is life beyond the iPhone, then the wrists and ears of millions of customers could provide the answer,” Ed Helmore writes for The Guardian. “Twelve years from the launch of Steve Jobs’s signature product, Apple wearables – and the services that tie in to them – have emerged as an important component of the tech giant’s profile, accounting for more than a third of sales in the last quarter.”

“Last week Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, reported that sales in its wearables division – which includes products from the Apple Watch to wireless headphones – grew at a rate of 30% in the last quarter,” Helmore writes. “If broken out on its own the division would be in the top 200 of listed US companies, Cook said.”

“The news is especially surprising given the lukewarm initial reaction to many of the products. When Apple’s design guru Sir Jonathan Ive first described his idea for the Apple Watch, back in 2015, many looked on with scepticism or dismissed it as a fashion accessory. According to analyst estimates, Apple sold more than 20m watches last year alone,” Helmore writes. “The same was true for the AirPod, Apple’s wireless headphone set, which was initially dismissed as a gimmick that would provoke exasperation from consumers who misplaced them. By some estimates sales this year will reach 60m pairs, rising to 100m by 2021.”