“Apple crowed over its best three months ever for its services biz, including things like Apple TV and Apple Pay, in its reported results for Q2 ended March 30,” Katyanna Quach writes for The Register. “iPads, meanwhile, continued to experience a comeback as sales were at their highest growth rate in six years, which CEO Tim Cook branded a ‘blockbuster quarter.'”

“Apple’s iPhones continues to dominate sales revenues and contributed $31.05bn for the quarter, a decrease of over 17 per cent,” Quach writes. “Cook said iPhone sales were ‘most challenging’ during November and December last year, but began to improve this year.”

“Macs came in at $5.51bn, a slight decline in growth of under 5 per cent,” Quach writes. “The decline in Mac sales were ‘driven primarily’ by Intel’s ‘processor constraints on certain popular models,’ said CFO Luca Maestri. CPU shortages is a long-running problem for Intel, though the chip maker’s boss reckons availability should ease by the second half of this calendar year. Everything else in Apple’s portfolio, however, including iPads, Wearables and Home Accessories, and Services were up.”

