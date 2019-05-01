“Apple’s iPhones continues to dominate sales revenues and contributed $31.05bn for the quarter, a decrease of over 17 per cent,” Quach writes. “Cook said iPhone sales were ‘most challenging’ during November and December last year, but began to improve this year.”
“Macs came in at $5.51bn, a slight decline in growth of under 5 per cent,” Quach writes. “The decline in Mac sales were ‘driven primarily’ by Intel’s ‘processor constraints on certain popular models,’ said CFO Luca Maestri. CPU shortages is a long-running problem for Intel, though the chip maker’s boss reckons availability should ease by the second half of this calendar year. Everything else in Apple’s portfolio, however, including iPads, Wearables and Home Accessories, and Services were up.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Intel is the next bottleneck with which to be dealt.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone sales are finally turning around – May 1, 2019
Apple again surpasses $1 trillion market value mark to become world’s most valuable company – May 1, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook: U.S.-China trade relationship is much better today than at end of 2018 – April 30, 2019
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q219 conference call – April 30, 2019
Apple beats Street with Q219 results – April 30, 2019