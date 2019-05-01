“Phone sales were down 17 percent over the year-ago quarter, a second double-digit drop. Last quarter’s iPhone bellyflop eliminated all surprise and drama from these facts, so while it’s still painful to see, at least it’s not surprising,” Snell writes. “But Apple says that if you peek into the details, there’s a lot of reason for optimism.”
“Cook said that March was the strongest month of the quarter for the iPhone and that the final weeks of March were stronger still,” Snell writes. “China is such an important market for Apple that failure there can swamp good news in other markets, and that seems to be the case right now. But it sounds like Apple’s status in China may be headed back in a positive direction.”
MacDailyNews Take: Once a U.S-China trade pact is agreed upon, the sky’s the limit!
