Dashboard isn't the only thing gone in 10.15 — so is 32-bit app & plugin support, Carbon, Ink, QuickTime 7 & QuickTime plugins, PPTP, and hardware RAID. You will get Python 3.7 and Ruby 2.6, at least 😜 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 30, 2019

“This fall, the Mac will move fully into a 64-bit world, and with it many old applications and services that users may still rely on today in Mojave,” Stephen Hackett notes for 512 Pixels

In a reply to Steve Troughton-Smith’s tweet, developer James Thompson reminds, “If Ink is going, that’s the end of the Newton codebase too. So much history being taken behind the farmhouse.”