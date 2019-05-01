Dashboard isn't the only thing gone in 10.15 — so is 32-bit app & plugin support, Carbon, Ink, QuickTime 7 & QuickTime plugins, PPTP, and hardware RAID. You will get Python 3.7 and Ruby 2.6, at least 😜
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 30, 2019
In a reply to Steve Troughton-Smith’s tweet, developer James Thompson reminds, “If Ink is going, that’s the end of the Newton codebase too. So much history being taken behind the farmhouse.”
MacDailyNews Take: A clean house is a happy home; tidy house, tidy mind.