“This fall, the Mac will move fully into a 64-bit world, and with it many old applications and services that users may still rely on today in Mojave,” Stephen Hackett notes for 512 Pixels.

In a reply to Steve Troughton-Smith’s tweet, developer James Thompson reminds, “If Ink is going, that’s the end of the Newton codebase too. So much history being taken behind the farmhouse.”

MacDailyNews Take: A clean house is a happy home; tidy house, tidy mind.