“There is no unreleased smartphone out there that has been generating as much buzz as the upcoming iPhone 11,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR.

“Early details surrounding the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R that leaked last year painted a somewhat boring picture of Apple’s next-generation smartphones,” Epstein writes. “As we get closer to the iPhone 11’s release date, however, the puzzle continues to come together — and it looks better and better with each passing day.”

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo “has shared a number of details about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 models, and he’s almost always accurate when it comes to iPhone leaks. The analyst says Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will both get a huge camera upgrade with a triple-lens rear camera array,” Epstein writes. “We can also look forward to a big bump in performance and a refined design with a frosted glass back, according to Kuo.”

“Following Kuo’s reports, Apple’s final iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max design was revealed in a series of leaks,” Epstein writes. “That design has now been reimagined in a new video, and the results are simply stunning.”



