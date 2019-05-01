“macOS had 9.74% of the desktop/laptop operating system market share in April compared to 9.73% in March,” Sellers reports.
Sellers reports, “iOS had 28.21 % of the mobile operating system market share last month, compared to 28.24% in March.”
MacDailyNews Take: macOS is knock, knock, knocking on 10 percent’s door! So, when they get there, will Net Applications change their methodology again?
