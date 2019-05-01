“In November, the latest generation of the iPad Pro went on sale and was well-received. In March, the company released updates to its lower-cost iPad Air and Mini tablets,” Murphy writes. “With all these new models, consumers are flocking to a device that Apple itself has struggled to differentiate from its MacBook laptops and increasingly giant phones.”
“There’s no way to accurately gauge which iPad models drove the increase in sales this quarter—Apple no longer reports unit shipments of all its products,” Murphy writes. “But considering the iPad Pro has been on sale for longer, and the spike has been so pronounced, it seems likely that it was largely driven by the costlier iPad Pro.”
MacDailyNews Take: It cost too much for what it offered. That is no longer the case with nay of the new iPad models.
