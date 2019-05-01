“After a few years in the wilderness, it seems that the iPad is back,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “Apple announced its second-quarter earnings today, and while most of the focus was on the continued success of the company’s services business, and the ever-profitable iPhone, the iPad posted a surprisingly positive quarter. The device generated $4.87 billion between January and April, a jump of more than 20% over the same quarter last year.”

“In November, the latest generation of the iPad Pro went on sale and was well-received. In March, the company released updates to its lower-cost iPad Air and Mini tablets,” Murphy writes. “With all these new models, consumers are flocking to a device that Apple itself has struggled to differentiate from its MacBook laptops and increasingly giant phones.”

“There’s no way to accurately gauge which iPad models drove the increase in sales this quarter—Apple no longer reports unit shipments of all its products,” Murphy writes. “But considering the iPad Pro has been on sale for longer, and the spike has been so pronounced, it seems likely that it was largely driven by the costlier iPad Pro.”

