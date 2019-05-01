“Right now, if you’ve got a friend who employs reactions you’re thinking, Oh God, those stupid things,” Palus writes. “For the blissfully uninitiated, there are six text reactions: thumbs up, thumbs down, double exclamation point, question mark, a heart, and ‘HA HA.'”
“When you send someone a text on their iPhone, the recipient may choose to reply normally—you know, by texting back,” Palus writes. “Or the recipient may emit a reaction, a small blunt tool of confusion. Reactions are confusing and annoying. They’re quietly ruining group chats and therefore our society. Kill them!”
“The other thing—the biggest thing, really—is that reactions only work if you have an iPhone. If you do not, your friend’s reactions are delivered to you cumbersomely spelled out. If you are in a group text with even one Android user, everyone gets everything cumbersomely spelled out. Beware the story of the woman who was the lone iPhone user joining a group text full of Android-ees,” Palus writes. “When she reacted to a text, her new friends were getting not an ambiguous character in a thought bubble, but the words ‘laughed at’ followed by the entirety of the reacted-to text message.”
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, they’re called “expressions,” not “reactions.” Secondly, they’re not just for iPhone, but also for iPad, Apple Watch, iPod touch, and Mac!
Now, who cares if they irritate Android settlers. They’re the ones who settled for fake iPhones, not us. Irritating Android settlers via Messages is a feature; payback for those caveman SMS green bubbles and inability to do even simple things that we iPhone take for granted. That Messages expressions irritate non-Apple device users makes us want to use them all the time. Get a real iPhone!
What we really need are more expressions, so we can quickly and effortlessly express ourselves even better to fellow iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and/or Mac users while irritating the pitiful Android settlers even more!