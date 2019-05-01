“Texting is how we now all communicate, which would be fine and pretty easy, except that the rules keep getting more complicated,” Shannon Palus writes for Slate. “A small, but terrible, complication was quietly introduced to texting in the fall of 2016, tucked into an update to iPhone operating systems: reactions.”

“Right now, if you’ve got a friend who employs reactions you’re thinking, Oh God, those stupid things,” Palus writes. “For the blissfully uninitiated, there are six text reactions: thumbs up, thumbs down, double exclamation point, question mark, a heart, and ‘HA HA.'”

“When you send someone a text on their iPhone, the recipient may choose to reply normally—you know, by texting back,” Palus writes. “Or the recipient may emit a reaction, a small blunt tool of confusion. Reactions are confusing and annoying. They’re quietly ruining group chats and therefore our society. Kill them!”

“The other thing—the biggest thing, really—is that reactions only work if you have an iPhone. If you do not, your friend’s reactions are delivered to you cumbersomely spelled out. If you are in a group text with even one Android user, everyone gets everything cumbersomely spelled out. Beware the story of the woman who was the lone iPhone user joining a group text full of Android-ees,” Palus writes. “When she reacted to a text, her new friends were getting not an ambiguous character in a thought bubble, but the words ‘laughed at’ followed by the entirety of the reacted-to text message.”

