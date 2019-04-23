“On last week’s episode of the Connected podcast, MacStories editor Federico Viticci revealed a pretty interesting scoop he’d been sitting on: mouse support is apparently coming to iPad with iOS 13, which will be previewed at WWDC 2019 on June 3 ahead of launch this fall,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownloadBlog.

I started doing some research and I learned that actually it’s already possible, if you have right accessibility hardware like special joysticks and motors, to have some kind of cursor on iOS. This is already possible and has been possible for years. But what I heard from sources is that without any adapter you will be able to use a USB-C mouse, on your iPad, as an accessibility device. — Federico Viticci

Zibreg writes, “His claim was corroborated by prolific Irish developer Steven Troughton-Smith who confirmed on Twitter that ‘as far as I’m aware, that is indeed in the works.'”

If you missed last week's @_connectedfm, @viticci had a pretty interesting scoop that he'd been sitting on re mouse support coming to iPad as an accessibility feature. As far as I'm aware, that *is* indeed in the works. I feel like every pro user will turn that on, day one 😂 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 22, 2019

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: That sounds like something that a lot of “Pro” iPad users would turn on immediately. Having cursor support already in iOS apps would also make sense for improving Marzipan apps as they transition to Mac.