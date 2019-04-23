“A new report has highlighted several new features and changes predicted to be announced at WWDC for iOS 13 and macOS 10.15,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “Most notably, it appears that Apple will finally be implementing a new image flow when importing photos from external media.”

“The way iOS has managed photos has been troublesome since its inception. If you shoot a series of photos, you can’t import them directly into editing apps such as Pixelmator Photo or Adobe Lightroom —they must first go to the Apple Photos app,” O’Hara writes. “This often yields an overflow of raw images dumped into the photo app that you must then import into your editing/management app of choice, before exporting your edited favorites back to the original Photos app. It results in a lot of clutter.”

“That may be all set to change with iOS 13,” O’Hara writes. “Thanks to a new developer-facing API, third-party apps will now be able to import media directly from external media such as SD cards before saving them directly into the app.”

Read more in the full article here.