“The time has finally come. After extending my 2011 iMac’s life years beyond its final end of life (i.e. the time when Apple stops shipping new macOS versions to support the hardware), it’s time to upgrade to a 2019 27’ iMac,” Anthony Karcz writes for Forbes.

“The problem, though, is that my OWC upgrades made my trusty ol’ iMac too good,” Karcz writes. “With 3TB of SSD storage and 128GB of RAM, in terms of day-to-day memory, it’s better outfitted then every base-model iMac in Apple’s lineup.”

“I could upgrade, but upgrading directly from Apple is a fool’s bargain. Sure, it’s convenient, but you’ll end up paying $2,000 or more for storage and memory you could pick up for less than $1,000,” Karcz writes. “So obviously, taking the DIY upgrade route is the only way to ensure that you get a new iMac with the specs you need that doesn’t cost you as much as a used car. But first you have to do a little bit of homework.”

