“The clock hands on the steeple of St. Anthony’s Shrine were stuck at 8:45 a.m., the exact moment when the first suicide bomber’s explosion ripped through the wooden pews as Easter Sunday worshipers were praying,” Dharisha Bastians, Jeffrey Gettleman, and Kai Schultz report for The New York Times. “Within a few hours on Sunday, suicide bombings hit three Catholic churches and three upscale hotels in the Indian Ocean island nation of Sri Lanka, still recovering from a quarter-century civil war in which the suicide bomb was pioneered.”

“The death toll in the attacks rose to 290, with about 500 people wounded, a police spokesman, Ruwan Gunasekera, said, although he would not give a breakdown of where the fatalities occurred,” Bastians, Gettleman, and Schultz report. “By day’s end, the police said at least 13 people had been arrested in connection with the attacks in the capital, Colombo, and the cities of Negombo and Batticaloa. Seven of them were seized at a hide-out after one suspect blew himself up, killing three officers.”

“At least 36 of the victims were believed to be foreigners, including several Americans,” Bastians, Gettleman, and Schultz report. “The bombings were the deadliest attack on Christians in South Asia in recent memory and punctuated a rising trend of religious-based violence in the region.

The St. Anthony’s Shrine blast left a scene of broken bodies, billowing black smoke and splintered wood. ‘It was a river of blood,’ said N. A. Sumanapala, a shopkeeper near the church who said he had run inside to help. ‘I saw limbs and heads. There were children, too,'” Bastians, Gettleman, and Schultz report. “Pope Francis, after celebrating Mass in St. Peter’s Square, said the attacks had ‘brought mourning and sorrow’ on the most important of Christian holidays. Other world leaders also expressed shock.”

“About 6 percent of the population is Catholic, according to government figures. The country has struggled with sectarian divisions, including last year, when the government temporarily shut down Facebook and WhatsApp in an effort to curb anti-Muslim violence,” Bastians, Gettleman, and Schultz report.

World leaders responded with pledges to help and with condemnation:

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

.@POTUS and I are monitoring the horrific attacks on those celebrating Easter in Sri Lanka. Our hearts & prayers are with the victims & their families. This atrocity is an attack on Christianity & religious freedom everywhere. No one should ever be in fear in a house of worship. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 21, 2019

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time. We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 21, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a message to the people of Sri Lanka following the devastating attacks on Easter Sunday: https://t.co/nO03yvVe4C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

Absolutely horrific news from Sri Lanka. Canada strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Christians at churches and hotels. Our hearts & thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those killed and all those injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. We firmly condemn these odious acts. We stand by the people of Sri Lanka and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims on this Easter Sunday. https://t.co/NytqQP9aE7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2019

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019

Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 21, 2019

Today’s heartbreaking attacks in Sri Lanka come as the country has worked hard to build a common future after years of war. Our thoughts are with the injured & the families of those killed in today’s Easter Sunday attacks. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 21, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined world leaders in responding to the attacks:

We grieve for those affected by the violence and devastation of today’s attacks in Sri Lanka. Today of all days we are reminded of the sacrifices that have been made for peace, and that love will always rise up and triumph over hate. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 21, 2019

In a follow-up report, The New York Times reports, “The government on Monday blamed National Thowheeth Jama’ath, a little-known radical Islamist organization, for the bombings. An official said the group, which had not carried out any serious attacks before, had help from ‘an international network.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Our condolences to the many thousands – those killed, injured, and their framily and friends – affected by this horrific, evil act. The Associated Press reports: Sri Lankan authorities have blocked most social media services in the country following attacks that killed more than 200 people on Easter Sunday. The NetBlocks observatory says it detected an intentional nationwide blackout of popular services including Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram. Sri Lankan officials said Sunday they are temporarily blocking social media to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions until their investigation is concluded. Read more in the full article here. SEE ALSO:

