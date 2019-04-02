“The economics of Apple’s venture will vary from title to title. After the company takes half the subscription price, its partners will split the rest. How much each media company receives is based on the amount of time readers devote to its content,” Lee reports. “That model mimics Spotify and Apple Music, which pay record labels based on how often their tracks are streamed.”
“The visibility of individual articles will depend on Apple’s algorithm, which takes into account a user’s preference — you can ‘follow’ a particular magazine or topic — as well as the judgments of Lauren Kern, the editor in chief of Apple News, and her team,” Lee reports. “Although Ms. Kern provides a link between the news media and Silicon Valley, Apple will also have to get used to the journalists now associated with its team. The New Yorker weighed in on the Cupertino event with a satirical story headlined ‘Tim Cook’s Big Apple Circus.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It seems that Apple News+ is off to an excellent start!
