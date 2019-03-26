“Apple News+ is Apple’s latest offering into the service arena. It was announced at its March event alongside the Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “Of all the announcements, Apple News+ was the only one to be available immediately thanks to iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4.”

“We’ve spent some time toying with the new service and will walk you through the feature highlights, how to cancel your subscription, and evaluate whether or not Apple News+ is worth its monthly fee,” O’Hara writes.

“In our testing, iPad was the best device for consuming magazines with the large beautiful display making it a joy to use. Apple News on Mac still seems a bit of an afterthought, not seemingly entirely optimized for a desktop experience. Still, it is better to have slightly subpar access than no access on our Mac,” O’Hara writes. “Is it worth it? In our opinion, the answer is a resounding yes.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s clearly an outstanding value. As Apple pointed out during their presentation yesterday, for $9.99 per month ($19.88 annually), you’re getting some $8,000 worth of subscriptions, if each were billed separately. It’s free for the first month, so give it a try! If you don’t like it or think it’s worth the cost, you can always cancel for no charge. And, yes, Apple News+ is best on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. SEE ALSO:

Apple launches Apple News+ – March 25, 2019