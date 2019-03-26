“We’ve spent some time toying with the new service and will walk you through the feature highlights, how to cancel your subscription, and evaluate whether or not Apple News+ is worth its monthly fee,” O’Hara writes.
“In our testing, iPad was the best device for consuming magazines with the large beautiful display making it a joy to use. Apple News on Mac still seems a bit of an afterthought, not seemingly entirely optimized for a desktop experience. Still, it is better to have slightly subpar access than no access on our Mac,” O’Hara writes. “Is it worth it? In our opinion, the answer is a resounding yes.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s clearly an outstanding value. As Apple pointed out during their presentation yesterday, for $9.99 per month ($19.88 annually), you’re getting some $8,000 worth of subscriptions, if each were billed separately.
It’s free for the first month, so give it a try! If you don’t like it or think it’s worth the cost, you can always cancel for no charge.
And, yes, Apple News+ is best on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
