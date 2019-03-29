“A year ago, Apple acquired the digital newsstand app Texture to form the basis of its new subscription-based service, Apple News+, which launched on Monday,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch.

“As some have expected, the standalone Texture app will soon shut down as a result,” Perez reports. “Texture’s last day of service will be May 28, 2019.”

“Android users and other subscribers without any Apple devices will now no longer have a way to access Texture, they’ve realized,” Perez reports. “That means they’ll lose access to the service entirely when it closes down in May (unless they buy a Mac or iOS device.)”

MacDailyNews Take: Add yet another reason to the long list of reasons for the settlers to eschew pretend iPhones, fake iPads, and wannabes Macs and upgrade to the real things.

