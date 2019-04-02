“If you are into magazines, Apple News+ is a tremendous value,” Dave Mark writes for The Loop. “But as a news source? Early days still.”

“Don’t get me wrong. I do think there’s a lot of high-value, news-related content on the site,” Mark writes. “But the user interface makes getting to those stories a challenge.”

Also, “my sense is that breaking news has to wait to make an appearance until the next sync cycle between Apple News and the news origin,” Mark writes. “As I said, it’s early days still. If you are into magazines, the value is clear.”

