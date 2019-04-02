“Don’t get me wrong. I do think there’s a lot of high-value, news-related content on the site,” Mark writes. “But the user interface makes getting to those stories a challenge.”
Also, “my sense is that breaking news has to wait to make an appearance until the next sync cycle between Apple News and the news origin,” Mark writes. “As I said, it’s early days still. If you are into magazines, the value is clear.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps why it was once rumored that the service’s name would be “Apple News Magazines.”
It’s clearly an outstanding value… For $9.99 per month ($119.88 annually), you’re getting some $8,000 worth of subscriptions, if each were billed separately.
It’s free for the first month, so give it a try! If you don’t like it or think it’s worth the cost, you can always cancel for no charge. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Texture to shut down May 28th; Android users to lose access (unless they upgrade to an Apple device) – March 29, 2019
Apple News+ hands-on: Is it worth $9.99 per month? – March 26, 2019
Apple launches Apple News+ – March 25, 2019