“David Solomon, who became the investment bank’s CEO in October, has been invited and plans to show up in Cupertino, California, for Apple’s services launch on March 25, according to people familiar with the matter,” Gurman and Natarajan report. “He isn’t currently slated to take the stage, the people said, but his appearance indicates the companies could publicly discuss their partnership.”
“Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s work with the maker of mobile phones and laptops on a co-branded credit card emerged last year as they push deeper into the financial lives of consumers,” Gurman and Natarajan report. “The credit card is code-named ‘Project Cookie’ inside the New York-based bank, according to a person with knowledge of its work. David Stark, who became a Goldman Sachs partner last year, is overseeing it, the person said. The firm has dozens of people working on the deal, while the Apple side is being managed by the Apple Pay group, people familiar with the matter said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Better late than never! Can’t wait to sign up (especially if they smartly offer more cash back on Apple products and services)!
SEE ALSO:
Apple and Goldman Sachs team up on credit card with iPhone features and cash back rewards – February 21, 2019
Loup Ventures: There are now 383 million Apple Pay users, up 135% year-over-year – February 20, 2019
Apple Pay gains traction where it counts – October 30, 2018
Apple debuts ‘Summertime savings with Apple Pay’ with exclusive offers thru August 1st – July 20, 2018
Why Americans aren’t using their phones to make payments in stores – May 25, 2018
Would an Apple–Goldman Sachs ‘Apple Pay’ credit card be a good deal or just good branding? – May 14, 2018
Apple teams with Goldman Sachs on new ‘Apple Pay’ credit card due early next year – May 10, 2018
We spent around $20 billion using Apple Pay in 2016 – April 5, 2017
Apple Pay promised to make plastic obsolete, but wary shoppers and confused clerks hinder adoption – April 5, 2017
Retail survey: Apple Pay now being accepted at more retailers than any other mobile payments service – February 22, 2017