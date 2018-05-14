“Apple and Goldman Sachs want a piece of your wallet,” Maria LaMagna writes for MarketWatch. “The technology company and bank are teaming up to create a joint credit card, according to The Wall Street Journal. The companies are still deciding what the terms and benefits of the cards will be, the Journal reported.”

“Apple already offers a credit card with the company Barclaycard, that consumers can use to get ‘special financing’ on Apple products, such as no interest paid within a promotional period. This new card could work similarly, giving consumers more ways to pay for Apple products, said Brian Karimzad, vice president of research at CompareCards.com,” LaMagna writes. “But would this card be a good choice for consumers?”

“Special financing can be helpful to consumers who do pay off their full purchase by the end of the promotional period, Karimzad said. If, however, Goldman and Apple did not use the deferred interest model, Karimzad said, ‘that would be a real win for consumers,'” LaMagna writes. “Another possibility: Apple could offer additional rewards for consumers who make purchases when they link the card to Apple Pay, encouraging them to use it, Schulz said. Mobile payments have been slow to take off in the U.S., although they are growing.”

