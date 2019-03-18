“In updating it, there were two routes Apple could have taken: [1] Make the iPad mini a cheaper version of the entry-level iPad; [2] Make it an ultra-portable iPad Pro,” Lovejoy writes. “The former route would have required pricing at around the $299 level, with specs equivalent to the 9.7-inch iPad. The latter approach would have been creating a true premium model in ultra-portable form – which would have included near-bezel-free design with Face ID, and support for the Apple Pencil 2.”
“The model Apple announced today is some odd in-between device. Price-wise, it’s still more expensive than the 9.7-inch iPad, ranging from $399 to $679. Spec-wise, you get some of the iPad Pro features, but not all,” Lovejoy writes. “So … who is this model for? If you’re buying on price, and are happy with basic features, you’ll buy the 9.7-inch model. But if you want an iPad Pro in 7.9-inch format, you’re out of luck.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re perplexed, but, then again, we’ve never been in the market for na iPad mini. We could definitely see how a low-price, entry-level iPad mini would be attractive as devices for kids. If you pushed the spes up to “Pro” level, we’d remain unconvinced as 7.9-inches is just too small for most pro-level work.
It’ll be interesting to see if the new iPad mini sells or if this is the last iPad mini we’ll ever see.
Do you want the new 7.9-inch iPad mini? If so, why would you choose it over the 9.7-inch iPad or the new 10.5-inch iPad Air?
