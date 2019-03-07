“Apple is highlighting female developers, musicians, artists, photographers and entrepreneurs and launching a new partnership with Girls Who Code to provide programming training for cub facilitators,” Anne Stych reports for The Business Journals.

“The App Store will highlight women throughout the month with its App of the Day, which will feature apps founded, developed or led by women, including Bumble, TheSkimm and Stitch Fix,” Stych reports. “On International Women’s Day, App Store customers will see special collections highlighting games featuring Marvel’s iconic female superhero, Captain Marvel.”

“Apple Music will also feature curated playlists and editorial packages featuring music icons, and Beats 1 will host a 24-hour takeover with shows programmed to highlight inspiring women,” Stych reports. “In select Apple stores around the world, including in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, visitors can attend “Made By Women” sessions led by artists, musicians, photographers, app developers, scientists and entrepreneurs designed to “inspire the next generation in hands-on sessions to unlock creativity and take their passions to the next level.””

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all those who participate in Girls Who Code. We can't wait to see what apps you develop in the future!

