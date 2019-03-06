“The existence of devices like the iPhone has come at a price,” Maddie Stone writes for Gizmodo. “All of the metals inside one—recognizable or foreign, precious or pedestrian—hail from rocks that were mined from the Earth, often, using environmentally-destructive processes and ethically-fraught labor practices. Now, Apple is hoping to change that.”
“Two years ago, the company announced that it hopes to stop mining the Earth ‘one day,'” Stone writes. “Since then, Apple has embarked on a clandestine, multi-front war against waste, finding new sources of materials in everything from manufacturing scrap to dead devices. And by periodically trumpeting small milestones—a robot that can rip apart 200 iPhones an hour; a MacBook Air with a ‘100 percent recycled aluminum’ case—the tech giant reminds the world it’s progressing toward its goal of a mining-free future.”
Stone writes, “But the truth is that goal remains a distant one.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sometimes when you shoot for the moon, you actually hit it, but the point is to set a high goal and even if you never reach it, you still go farther than you’d ever believe possible without something lofty to shoot for.
