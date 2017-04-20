“Apple has one of the most aggressive sustainability and recycling programs in tech, but it still pulls plenty of metals and toxic rare-earth materials out of the ground to make iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and other products,” Arielle Duhaime-Ross reports for VICE News.

“That’s about to change. The company is set to announce a new, unprecedented goal for the tech industry, ‘to stop mining the earth altogether,'” Duhaime-Ross reports. “The announcement, part of Apple’s 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report released Wednesday, will commit the company to making devices entirely from recycled materials such as aluminum, copper, tin, and tungsten.”

“But there’s one hiccup: Apple doesn’t know exactly how it’s going to make that happen,” Duhaime-Ross reports. “‘We’re actually doing something we rarely do, which is announce a goal before we’ve completely figured out how to do it,’ Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives and a former head of the EPA, Lisa Jackson, told VICE News during an exclusive visit to Apple’s environmental testing lab on Monday.”

