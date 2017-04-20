“That’s about to change. The company is set to announce a new, unprecedented goal for the tech industry, ‘to stop mining the earth altogether,'” Duhaime-Ross reports. “The announcement, part of Apple’s 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report released Wednesday, will commit the company to making devices entirely from recycled materials such as aluminum, copper, tin, and tungsten.”
“But there’s one hiccup: Apple doesn’t know exactly how it’s going to make that happen,” Duhaime-Ross reports. “‘We’re actually doing something we rarely do, which is announce a goal before we’ve completely figured out how to do it,’ Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives and a former head of the EPA, Lisa Jackson, told VICE News during an exclusive visit to Apple’s environmental testing lab on Monday.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple, the company’s comprehensive 2016 carbon footprint was 29,500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
Many more facts and figures in Apple’s 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report here.
