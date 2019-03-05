“Apple has registered the domain name PrivacyIsImportant.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors. The records indicate that Apple took possession of the domain name on Monday.

“The domain name does not yet point to an active website, so it’s unclear if or how Apple will use it, but it is certainly possible the company could be planning a privacy-focused marketing campaign.”

Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right, thoughts recently echoed by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: When every home, phone, workplace, retailer, service provider and employer is connected, the sheer amount of personal information that can be collected about people goes right to the center of their identity, their money and personal belief. The potential for loss of liberty is too great, and privacy should be protected.

