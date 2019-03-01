“Should Apple have more ‘ideological diversity’ on its board? That was the question facing CEO Tim Cook, along with Apple’s board and investors, at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Friday, when activist Justin Danhof pushed a proposal aimed at increasing such diversity on the company’s board of directors. ‘Diversity is not what someone looks like, it’s the sum of what they think,’ Danhof said while speaking at the meeting,” Ian Sherr reports for CNET.
“‘True diversity comes from diversity of thought. There is ample evidence that the Company — and Silicon Valley generally — operate in ideological hegemony that eschews conservative people, thoughts, and values,’ the center wrote in its proposal to shareholders. ‘This ideological echo chamber can result in groupthink that is the antithesis of diversity. This can be a major risk factor for shareholders,'” Sherr reports. “‘We are open to people from all walks of life,’ Cook said, noting that this includes political points of view, religious beliefs or sexual orientation. He also encouraged anyone with concerns to ‘say something.’ ‘We live in a very polarized world today,’ Cook added, saying he doesn’t believe it needs to be and that he doesn’t ‘check people at the door’ about their beliefs. He also noted that though Apple is pro-immigration, pro-environment and pro-privacy, he doesn’t see that as politics. ‘For us, we focus on policy things.'”
“During the debate, Another shareholder raised concerns that after the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA., Apple donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which the shareholder called a hate group,” Sherr reports. “Concerns about conservative views were just some of the several topics Cook discussed with shareholders in attendance at the company’s Steve Jobs Theater.”
As for products, “shareholders didn’t get a clear answer as to where Apple is headed at the shareholder meeting, though they rarely do,” Sherr reports. “They did however approve all the company’s board members for another term.”
MacDailyNews Take: No, Apple didn’t give sneak peeks of Project Titan, the next-gen modular Mac Pro, or Apple Glasses at the annual meeting of shareholders, but, still, a fun time was had by all!
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
