“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to agree with Apple CEO Tim Cook when it comes to privacy, calling this a ‘fundamental human right,'” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.
“Despite the lack of a successful smartphone franchise, Microsoft is still very much part of today’s industry with a range of services across the mobile ecosystem. That’s probably why Nadella is such an active attendee at Mobile World Congress 2019,” Evans writes. “Microsoft and Apple retain very distinct identities, of course, but that the manufacturers of the world’s two most distributed operating systems agree on the value and necessity of privacy is refreshing.”
“I imagine that any company that develops solutions that do not prioritize trust on either Apple or Microsoft’s platforms must now consider themselves warned,” Evans writes. “Change is coming.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Change is coming.” Boy, we sure hope so!
U.S. citizens, ask your U.S. congressperson to work on passing comprehensive federal privacy legislation!
