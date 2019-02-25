Apple has debuted a new ad on U.S. broadcast and cable TV networks and online. The ad is titled “Alejandro” and focused on the Depth Control feature offered in iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Depth Control on iPhone XS and iPhone XR lets you adjust the depth of field before or after you shoot. So you can blur out whoever’s in the background, to get your portraits just right. — Apple

In the ad, Alejandro gets bokeh’d:

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s onto something with these bokeh’d-themed ads. More, please! SEE ALSO:

