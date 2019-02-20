“Maybe there is some technical issue that means Apple hasn’t been able to update the iMac, but it looks more like Apple is delaying the machine for commercial reasons,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Apple is very, very good at planning years in advance and all manufacturers need to get their new technology to market while it’s still new. Which means that Apple is choosing to delay the iMac, and it’s been quite a delay.”

“The last [iMac] update was in June 2017,” Gallagher writes. “There are reports now that Apple has been considering whether or not to give a preview of the new Mac Pro at the 2019 WWDC. What that really tells us, though, is that the new Mac Pro won’t be released then. That should mean that Apple has the opportunity to update the iMac in at least the first half of 2019 without treading on the toes of its other machines.”



“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said nothing about the iMac but he has spoken about competing products —and that doesn’t just mean other Macs. He claims that alongside the new Mac Pro, Apple is going to launch a new [6K3K] display,” Gallagher writes. “The physical size of the [27-inch iMac] is actually 30.5 inches diagonally. This is surely just a bezel or two away from being the same sizes as that forthcoming display. Imagine it. An iMac with a larger 6K display. Now that would’ve been worth waiting for.”

Read more in the full article here.