“The last [iMac] update was in June 2017,” Gallagher writes. “There are reports now that Apple has been considering whether or not to give a preview of the new Mac Pro at the 2019 WWDC. What that really tells us, though, is that the new Mac Pro won’t be released then. That should mean that Apple has the opportunity to update the iMac in at least the first half of 2019 without treading on the toes of its other machines.”
“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said nothing about the iMac but he has spoken about competing products —and that doesn’t just mean other Macs. He claims that alongside the new Mac Pro, Apple is going to launch a new [6K3K] display,” Gallagher writes. “The physical size of the [27-inch iMac] is actually 30.5 inches diagonally. This is surely just a bezel or two away from being the same sizes as that forthcoming display. Imagine it. An iMac with a larger 6K display. Now that would’ve been worth waiting for.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Even better, while we’re dreaming, imagine the new 6K iMac with a matching Apple 6K display on your desk! That’d be a dual monitor setup that many, many Mac users would love to have.
