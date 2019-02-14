MacDailyNews Take: Just like baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. Boston beats NY, yet again. 🙂
“The loss of most of the new jobs is a major setback for New York as Amazon’s new headquarters and its additional workforce were expected to further accelerate the city’s economic growth, especially in certain sectors like technology and advertising,” Kim reports. “New York Governor Andrew Cuomo previously said the deal would bring in approximately $27 billion in revenue in exchange for the roughly $3 billion incentive package.”
“Amazon announced on Thursday in a stunning reversal that it would cancel its plan for a second headquarters in New York City, following mounting opposition from local leaders and policymakers,” Kim reports. “‘Amazon’s decision to withdraw its New York City HQ2 is a setback for the city that illustrates politics and anti-business sentiment can derail economic development despite competitive strengths,’ said Nick Samuels, VP at Moody’s Investors Service.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shades of Apple’s Athenry data center (except Amazon nipped the hijinx in the bud after 3 months instead of Apple’s 3 years).
The whims of the few outweigh the needs of the many. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2017
The moral of the story: What Amazon giveth, Amazon can easily taketh away.
SEE ALSO:
Apple pulls plug on plans for Athenry data center – May 10, 2018
Athenry objectors to Apple data center apply to Ireland’s Supreme Court – December 5, 2017
$1 billion Apple dream fades for Irish villagers – November 9, 2017
Irish PM says future of $1 billion Apple data center uncertain – November 4, 2017
After years of delays, Apple finally gets the green light to build its $1 billion data center in Ireland – October 12, 2017
Apple to build second renewables-powered data center in Denmark – July 10, 2017
Apple’s $1 billion data center in Ireland faces High Court appeal as locals plan march in support – November 4, 2016
Apple’s €850m data center in Ireland finally gets green light – August 12, 2016
Apple’s huge data center in Ireland hits a snag – February 3, 2016
Some residents object to Apple’s planned new €850 million data center in Ireland – June 18, 2015
Apple’s strong commitment to the environment sets a powerful example for other companies – May 15, 2015
Apple to invest €1.7 billion to build two new european data centers – February 23, 2015