“The objectors argued that the board did not carry out a proper Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed development, and that concerns around the energy demands of such a large project were not adequately addressed,” Tannam reports. “If the Supreme Court decides there is basis for a full hearing, the process could take at least six months.”
“A spokesperson from Apple For Athenry described the situation as ‘regrettable,’ adding: ‘It is even more regrettable that the objectors have not taken into consideration the will of the vast majority of the locality of the community and of the people of Ireland in general,'” Tannam reports. “The Government recently announced that data centres will in future be considered strategic infrastructure in terms of the planning process, meaning applicants will bypass the need to ask for permission from the local authority and instead go directly to An Bord Pleanála, thus avoiding some of the delays experienced by Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: The whims of the few outweigh the needs of the many.
Thankfully, due to this debacle, future applicants like Apple will have the ability to get permission and move forward expeditiously.
