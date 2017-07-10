“Apple said the data center would begin operations in the second quarter of 2019 in Aabenraa in southern Denmark near the German border,” Gronholt-Pedersen reports. “It will power Apple’s online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe. ‘We’re thrilled to be expanding our data center operations in Denmark, and investing in new sources of clean power,’ Erik Stannow, Nordic manager for Apple, told Reuters in an email.”
Gronholt-Pedersen reports, “Apple’s first data center in Denmark near the town of Viborg is due to begin operations later this year. Apple said a planned data center in Athenry, Ireland, announced in 2015 had yet to begin construction. ‘The proposed data center is currently under judicial review,’ a spokeswoman said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: To take up the slack while the proposed data center in Ireland is held up in the interminable review process?
