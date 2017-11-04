“Apple announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections,” Humphries reports. “In a meeting on Thursday, Cook did not commit to going ahead with it, Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE.”
Humphries reports, “A similar Apple center announced at the same time in Denmark is due to begin operations later this year and Apple in July announced it would build its second EU data center there.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like Ireland’s prolonged dithering here may well have cost them the project.
