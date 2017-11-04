“A planned $1 billion Apple data center is in doubt after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the U.S. company’s Chief Executive Tim Cook would no longer commit to it, adding that Dublin would do whatever necessary to get it built,” Conor Humphries reports for Reuters.

“Apple announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections,” Humphries reports. “In a meeting on Thursday, Cook did not commit to going ahead with it, Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE.”

Humphries reports, “A similar Apple center announced at the same time in Denmark is due to begin operations later this year and Apple in July announced it would build its second EU data center there.”

