“Apple has announced that it is not going to proceed with its planned data centre in Athenry, Co Galway,” Will Goodbody reports for RTÉ. “In a statement, the company said despite its best efforts, delays in the planning approval process had forced it to make other plans.”

“The decision, while not entirely unexpected, will come as a bitter blow to supporters of the project in the Galway town and the wider economy,” Goodbody reports. “The project has been bogged down in planning delays since it was first announced more than three years ago.”

“The appeal taken by two Athenry residents’ over aspects of An Bord Pleanála’s planning permission for provisions for the data centre has not been withdrawn,” Goodbody reports. “Chief Justice Clarke said the commercial urgency has disappeared but others might still like to use the planning permission, so he adjourned the matter until 31 May.”

“The two locals who brought the case, Sinead Fitzpatrick and Alan Daly, were in the Supreme Court for the hearing,” Goodbody reports. “Afterwards they declined to be interviewed saying they need to consider the impact of Apple’s decision.”

“Meanwhile, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has said the State’s planning and legal processes need to be more efficient,” Goodbody reports. “‘We did everything we could to support this investment but Apple have ultimately taken a commercial decision not to proceed, but they have made it clear the delays the project experienced have caused them to re-consider it,’ said Ms Humphreys.”

