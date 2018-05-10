“The decision, while not entirely unexpected, will come as a bitter blow to supporters of the project in the Galway town and the wider economy,” Goodbody reports. “The project has been bogged down in planning delays since it was first announced more than three years ago.”
“The appeal taken by two Athenry residents’ over aspects of An Bord Pleanála’s planning permission for provisions for the data centre has not been withdrawn,” Goodbody reports. “Chief Justice Clarke said the commercial urgency has disappeared but others might still like to use the planning permission, so he adjourned the matter until 31 May.”
“The two locals who brought the case, Sinead Fitzpatrick and Alan Daly, were in the Supreme Court for the hearing,” Goodbody reports. “Afterwards they declined to be interviewed saying they need to consider the impact of Apple’s decision.”
“Meanwhile, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has said the State’s planning and legal processes need to be more efficient,” Goodbody reports. “‘We did everything we could to support this investment but Apple have ultimately taken a commercial decision not to proceed, but they have made it clear the delays the project experienced have caused them to re-consider it,’ said Ms Humphreys.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last December:
The whims of the few outweigh the needs of the many.
Thankfully, due to this debacle, future applicants like Apple will have the ability to get permission and move forward expeditiously.
SEE ALSO:
Athenry objectors to Apple data center apply to Ireland’s Supreme Court – December 5, 2017
$1 billion Apple dream fades for Irish villagers – November 9, 2017
Irish PM says future of $1 billion Apple data center uncertain – November 4, 2017
After years of delays, Apple finally gets the green light to build its $1 billion data center in Ireland – October 12, 2017
Apple to build second renewables-powered data center in Denmark – July 10, 2017
Apple’s $1 billion data center in Ireland faces High Court appeal as locals plan march in support – November 4, 2016
Apple’s €850m data center in Ireland finally gets green light – August 12, 2016
Apple’s huge data center in Ireland hits a snag – February 3, 2016
Some residents object to Apple’s planned new €850 million data center in Ireland – June 18, 2015
Apple’s strong commitment to the environment sets a powerful example for other companies – May 15, 2015
Apple to invest €1.7 billion to build two new european data centers – February 23, 2015