“As Walt Disney Co. prepares to pull its content from the existing streaming services and create its own, it has at least one good reason for optimism: Consumers feel closer to its brand than they do to any other, even Apple Inc.’s,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch. “That’s according to a new study of ‘brand intimacy’ by branding agency MBLM, which pegged Disney as tops in terms of its bond with consumers. Disney took the crown from Apple, which ranked first in the last three iterations of the study.”

“Apple slipped to No. 2 in this year’s MBLM survey, likely, in the research firm’s view, reflecting the company’s recent challenges with an elongated upgrade cycle, the pace of major feature introductions and relatively high price points,” Bary writes. “‘Apple’s largest product is reaching its date of saturation or exhaustion,’ said Mario Natarelli [a managing partner at MBLM], though the brand is still strong: 38% of Apple users surveyed said they couldn’t live without the company’s products.”

“Another hardware brand, Sony’s Playstation, occupied the seventh position in the survey’s results and represented the top pick among 18- to 24-year-olds. Microsoft Inc.’s Xbox brand came in 17th,” Bary writes. “The top ranking among food brands went to Chick-fil-A, which saw a large increase in ‘daily users,’ per the MBLM study.”

MacDailyNews Note: MLBM’s U.S. Top 10 Most Intimate Brands 2019: Rank. Company (Quotient)

1. Disney (77.9)

2. Apple (70.9)

3. Amazon (69.8)

4. Chevrolet (62.5)

5. Netflix (61.4)

6. Harley-Davidson (58.4)

7. Sony Playstation (57.7)

8. YouTube (56.2)

9. Ford (54.8)

10. Chick-fil-A (54.7) More info via MLBM here. SEE ALSO:

